School Teacher Convicted in Thalassery for Child Assault

A court in Thalassery has delivered a verdict declaring a school teacher guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The teacher, who is also affiliated with the BJP, faced the judgment on Friday.

Padmarajan K, aged 48 and known as Pappen Master from Kadavathoor, Kannur, was convicted under multiple sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The charges included severe offenses such as the rape of a girl under 12 and repeated sexual assault.

The court proceedings will continue with discussions on sentencing from both sides on Saturday. Padmarajan has been taken into custody following the verdict. An extensive trial examined 42 witnesses and 91 documents. The case, involving a 10-year-old victim, initially saw arrest actions in early 2020 and later involved a Crime Branch investigation under heightened scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)