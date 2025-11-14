Left Menu

School Teacher Convicted in Thalassery for Child Assault

A Thalassery court has found a school teacher, also a BJP activist, guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl. Padmarajan K was convicted under various IPC sections and POCSO Act provisions, with the sentencing set for Saturday. The case was built on testimonies and documents assessed since last February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:28 IST
School Teacher Convicted in Thalassery for Child Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Thalassery has delivered a verdict declaring a school teacher guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The teacher, who is also affiliated with the BJP, faced the judgment on Friday.

Padmarajan K, aged 48 and known as Pappen Master from Kadavathoor, Kannur, was convicted under multiple sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The charges included severe offenses such as the rape of a girl under 12 and repeated sexual assault.

The court proceedings will continue with discussions on sentencing from both sides on Saturday. Padmarajan has been taken into custody following the verdict. An extensive trial examined 42 witnesses and 91 documents. The case, involving a 10-year-old victim, initially saw arrest actions in early 2020 and later involved a Crime Branch investigation under heightened scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIIMS Delhi Triumphs at Health Research Summit 2025

AIIMS Delhi Triumphs at Health Research Summit 2025

 India
2
Chill Alert: Coldwave Warning in Jharkhand

Chill Alert: Coldwave Warning in Jharkhand

 India
3
Ankita Bhakat: An Archery Triumph at the Asian Championships

Ankita Bhakat: An Archery Triumph at the Asian Championships

 Bangladesh
4
India's Auto Industry Hits Record Highs Amid Festive Demand Boost

India's Auto Industry Hits Record Highs Amid Festive Demand Boost

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025