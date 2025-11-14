Crucial U.N. Meeting on Al-Fashir's Turmoil: Calls for Urgent Action
In a special session, the U.N. Human Rights Council considers a mission to investigate mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan, amid accusations against paramilitary forces. U.N. officials and international delegates express alarm over escalating violence and urge action against those profiting from Sudan's conflict.
The U.N. Human Rights Council convened a special session on Friday to address the dire situation in al-Fashir, Sudan. Representatives are evaluating a draft resolution for a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged mass killings after the city was overtaken by paramilitary forces, particularly the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In his opening remarks, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged immediate international intervention to stop the atrocities reported in the region. He criticized prior inaction, emphasizing the need for decisive measures against the ongoing violence and exploitation caused by the war in Sudan.
Despite accusations from Sudan's army that the United Arab Emirates is supplying weapons to the RSF, UAE officials vehemently deny any involvement. International support swells for the draft resolution, with the U.K., EU, Norway, and Ghana warning that silence is not an option. The measure calls for unobstructed humanitarian aid to reach those still trapped in the besieged city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
