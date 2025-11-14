Left Menu

Crucial U.N. Meeting on Al-Fashir's Turmoil: Calls for Urgent Action

In a special session, the U.N. Human Rights Council considers a mission to investigate mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan, amid accusations against paramilitary forces. U.N. officials and international delegates express alarm over escalating violence and urge action against those profiting from Sudan's conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:27 IST
Crucial U.N. Meeting on Al-Fashir's Turmoil: Calls for Urgent Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. Human Rights Council convened a special session on Friday to address the dire situation in al-Fashir, Sudan. Representatives are evaluating a draft resolution for a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged mass killings after the city was overtaken by paramilitary forces, particularly the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In his opening remarks, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged immediate international intervention to stop the atrocities reported in the region. He criticized prior inaction, emphasizing the need for decisive measures against the ongoing violence and exploitation caused by the war in Sudan.

Despite accusations from Sudan's army that the United Arab Emirates is supplying weapons to the RSF, UAE officials vehemently deny any involvement. International support swells for the draft resolution, with the U.K., EU, Norway, and Ghana warning that silence is not an option. The measure calls for unobstructed humanitarian aid to reach those still trapped in the besieged city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4,478 votes.

PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4...

 India
2
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enhance UA-ECDM Technique

Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enh...

 India
3
Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

 India
4
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025