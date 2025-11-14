Historic Oath: Justice Aminuddin Khan Leads New Federal Constitutional Court

Justice Aminuddin Khan made history by being sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the newly established Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) in Pakistan. The significant development took place following the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which was ratified by President Asif Ali Zardari.

In a ceremony at the President's House, President Zardari administered the oath to Justice Khan. The event was attended by high-profile figures, including Army chief Asim Munir and Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, underscoring the importance of the new judicial body.

The FCC comprises seven judges, with Justice Aminuddin Khan at the helm. Among the appointed judges are Justices Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Aamer Farooq, and Ali Baqar Najafi. The court is designed to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan impartially, ensuring justice for all citizens.