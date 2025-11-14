Left Menu

Historic Oath: Justice Aminuddin Khan Leads New Federal Constitutional Court

Justice Aminuddin Khan was sworn in as the first Chief Justice of Pakistan's newly established Federal Constitutional Court (FCC). The court's formation follows the 27th Constitutional Amendment, signed by President Asif Ali Zardari. The FCC includes seven judges and aims to uphold Pakistan's Constitution without personal bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:20 IST
Historic Oath: Justice Aminuddin Khan Leads New Federal Constitutional Court
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Justice Aminuddin Khan made history by being sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the newly established Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) in Pakistan. The significant development took place following the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which was ratified by President Asif Ali Zardari.

In a ceremony at the President's House, President Zardari administered the oath to Justice Khan. The event was attended by high-profile figures, including Army chief Asim Munir and Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, underscoring the importance of the new judicial body.

The FCC comprises seven judges, with Justice Aminuddin Khan at the helm. Among the appointed judges are Justices Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Aamer Farooq, and Ali Baqar Najafi. The court is designed to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan impartially, ensuring justice for all citizens.

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

 India
2
Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and Multilogistix Awards

Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and ...

 India
3

Zero Knowledge Proof: Redefining Token Distribution with Transparency

 United States
4
Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025