Delhi High Court Questions Centre's Blacklisting of Academic Ashok Swain

The Delhi High Court has demanded a response from the Centre regarding a petition by academic Ashok Swain. He challenges a blacklisting order barring him from India. Justice Sachin Datta has issued notices to relevant ministries and immigration authorities, seeking replies within three weeks.

Swain argues that the blacklisting is based on an undisclosed order that hasn't been communicated or vetted for legal fairness. He emphasizes the breach of procedural safeguards and constitutional protections.

This legal battle unfolds as the High Court schedules a further hearing for December 18. Swain, an Uppsala University professor, seeks judicial intervention to quash the unexplained ban.

