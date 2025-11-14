Lives in Ruins: The Red Fort Blast Aftermath

A catastrophic explosion near Red Fort on Monday evening claimed 13 lives and left numerous survivors grappling with severe injuries and financial instability.

Among them is Ankush Sharma, who permanently lost an eye and suffered multiple fractures. His brother Ankit explained the profound impact of the explosion on Ankush's life during an interview.

Rohit, a cab driver and sole breadwinner for his family, also sustained serious injuries, raising concerns over his ability to support his loved ones during his lengthy recovery. Both survivors, along with others, face daunting new realities as they begin their healing journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)