Left Menu

Lives in Ruins: The Red Fort Blast Aftermath

A devastating explosion near Red Fort has resulted in 13 fatalities and numerous injuries, leaving survivors with lasting physical and financial impacts. Among them are Ankush Sharma and cab driver Rohit, both facing uncertain futures with severe injuries. Survivors express gratitude for their lives amidst ongoing recovery struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:04 IST
Lives in Ruins: The Red Fort Blast Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic explosion near Red Fort on Monday evening claimed 13 lives and left numerous survivors grappling with severe injuries and financial instability.

Among them is Ankush Sharma, who permanently lost an eye and suffered multiple fractures. His brother Ankit explained the profound impact of the explosion on Ankush's life during an interview.

Rohit, a cab driver and sole breadwinner for his family, also sustained serious injuries, raising concerns over his ability to support his loved ones during his lengthy recovery. Both survivors, along with others, face daunting new realities as they begin their healing journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

 India
2
Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and Multilogistix Awards

Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and ...

 India
3

Zero Knowledge Proof: Redefining Token Distribution with Transparency

 United States
4
Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025