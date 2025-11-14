Committee Warns SANDF Leadership to Act Against Corruption or Risk National Security

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans has issued a firm warning to the leadership of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), calling for decisive and urgent action against corruption, maladministration, and internal misconduct that threaten the operational integrity of the country’s defence establishment.

Committee Chairperson Dakota Legoete delivered the strong message during a briefing in Parliament, where the Auditor-General’s Office, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) presented findings on persistent malfeasance within the Defence Department and its associated entities.

Legoete said the committee would not allow “bad elements” to compromise South Africa’s national security, stressing that corruption within the military is not only unacceptable but poses a direct threat to the country’s sovereignty, stability, and legitimacy.

“We Cannot Allow Criminals to Take Over National Security” — Legoete

In a scathing address, Legoete warned that corruption within the defence establishment must be confronted head-on to prevent the collapse of the SANDF’s core functions.

“We are going to isolate wrong elements in the system; that work must not wait for the next portfolio committee or administration. We cannot allow criminals to take over our national security, or it will collapse,” he said.

The Chairperson emphasized that the committee would not tolerate “anarchy and plundering of military resources” and insisted that accountability must be enforced at every level.

“Someone must take responsibility; we cannot kill the SANDF – our only defence mechanism to vulnerability,” he added.

Operational Decline Linked to Poor Discipline and Corruption

Legoete noted that the challenges within the Defence Force extend beyond budget constraints. He warned that internal dysfunction, indiscipline, and a culture of impunity were undermining the SANDF’s ability to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

“There is a general ill-discipline in the Defence Force, which is responsible for the decline of the national defence capacity. We need to isolate the bad elements, as they are compromising the national security of our country,” he said.

The committee expressed appreciation for the positive contributions of many SANDF members but underscored the need to decisively remove individuals who consistently fail to uphold integrity and professionalism.

Demand for Monthly Progress Reports on Longstanding Corruption Cases

As part of efforts to restore order and rebuild public trust, the committee instructed the Department of Defence to submit monthly reports on historical corruption cases that have remained unresolved for years.

These reports will allow Parliament to monitor progress, identify bottlenecks, and ensure that disciplinary processes are not deliberately delayed.

The committee also called for an interim report to be prepared for President Cyril Ramaphosa, outlining the status of all pending corruption investigations within the SANDF.

Military Police and Cooperation Challenges Highlighted

The meeting also heard from Deputy Minister of Police Dr Polly Boshielo, who flagged ongoing challenges with the handling of military-related corruption cases.

She noted that:

Military police often take too long to refer corruption matters

Army officers frequently refuse to cooperate with investigative processes

Critical case files remain incomplete or poorly managed

These issues have contributed to the stalling of cases, weakened oversight mechanisms, and allowed implicated individuals to remain in positions of authority.

Strengthening the Military Council’s Oversight Role

Legoete stressed that the Military Council commanders must be fully informed of corruption threats facing the Defence Force.

“In the interim, the Military Council commanders should be kept abreast of all these corruption cases so that they are aware of the threat South Africa faces,” he said.

The committee’s directive aims to ensure that senior commanders can intervene, enforce discipline, and restructure units where misconduct is entrenched.

Defending the Nation: A Core Responsibility of a Legitimate State

According to Legoete, any credible state must be able to defend its citizens—failure to do so undermines legitimacy. With SANDF resources being compromised by graft and mismanagement, national security remains at risk unless urgent corrective measures are taken.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that Parliament enforces accountability and protects the integrity of South Africa’s defence forces.

Looking Ahead

The Defence Committee will continue its oversight drive, working closely with the SIU, the Auditor-General, and law enforcement agencies to ensure that anti-corruption mechanisms in the SANDF are strengthened and that those implicated are held accountable.

The committee emphasised that restoring discipline, transparency, and professionalism within the Defence Force is essential for national security, regional stability, and the credibility of South Africa’s defence posture.