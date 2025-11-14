Rising Tensions: Japan and China's Diplomatic Chess Over Taiwan

Heightened tensions between Japan and China have surfaced following controversial remarks by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning Taiwan. China's Defense Ministry issued a stern warning of a potential "crushing defeat" should Japan attempt to intervene militarily over Taiwan.

Diplomatic retaliations have ensued, with Japan summoning China's ambassador over a provocative social media post by China's Consul General in Osaka. In response, China summoned Japan's ambassador, citing Takaichi's comments as a breach of diplomatic etiquette.

Reflecting the deep-seated historical grievances and sensitive political landscape surrounding Taiwan, state media in China has published critical editorials, accusing Japan of attempting to revive militarism and challenging established post-war policies.