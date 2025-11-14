Rising Tensions: Japan and China's Diplomatic Chess Over Taiwan
China's Defense Ministry warns Japan of a "crushing defeat" if it interferes over Taiwan following Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's remarks. This diplomatic row escalates as both countries summon each other's ambassadors, highlighting tensions rooted in wartime history and Taiwan-related issues.
Heightened tensions between Japan and China have surfaced following controversial remarks by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning Taiwan. China's Defense Ministry issued a stern warning of a potential "crushing defeat" should Japan attempt to intervene militarily over Taiwan.
Diplomatic retaliations have ensued, with Japan summoning China's ambassador over a provocative social media post by China's Consul General in Osaka. In response, China summoned Japan's ambassador, citing Takaichi's comments as a breach of diplomatic etiquette.
Reflecting the deep-seated historical grievances and sensitive political landscape surrounding Taiwan, state media in China has published critical editorials, accusing Japan of attempting to revive militarism and challenging established post-war policies.