CBIC Unveils ‘Next-Gen GST’ Pavilion at IITF 2025 to Boost Tax Awareness

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) unveiled its state-of-the-art GST & Customs Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The pavilion, inaugurated by CBIC Chairman Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal along with senior Board Members, highlights India’s ongoing transformation towards a simplified, digitised and citizen-centric tax administration.

The pavilion’s theme, “Next-Gen GST: सरल कर, खुशहाल राष्ट्र”, reflects the government’s commitment to streamlining tax processes, reducing compliance burdens, and empowering taxpayers while contributing to the broader national vision of “एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत” — the central theme of IITF 2025.

A New Era of Tax Governance: Simplified, Technology-Driven, Citizen-Focused

In his inaugural address, Shri Agarwal emphasised GST’s remarkable progress since its introduction and the Customs department’s move towards modern, paperless, and tech-enabled workflows. He highlighted that “Next-Gen GST” reforms are anchored in three major pillars:

Structural Reforms for long-term stability and efficiency

Rate Rationalisation to make essential goods and services more affordable

Ease of Living & Ease of Doing Business through user-friendly compliance systems

These reforms aim to build a tax ecosystem that benefits consumers through lower tax burdens while making compliance quicker and more intuitive for businesses.

Shri Agarwal also highlighted that the pavilion has been built to communicate the initiatives under GST Bachat Utsav, enabling visitors to understand how they can maximise savings and benefit from new GST provisions.

A Word of Caution Against Fraud

The Chairman urged visitors to remain vigilant and avoid sharing identity documents with unauthorised persons. He warned against fraudulent practices often conducted under the guise of GST or Customs assistance, reminding citizens to rely only on official platforms and verified helplines.

A National Platform for Engagement, Awareness and Learning

The GST & Customs Pavilion at IITF 2025 serves as an interactive public interface, engaging taxpayers, students, industry players, exporters, importers, and the general public. The pavilion showcases CBIC’s initiatives to simplify tax systems, enhance transparency, and strengthen service delivery.

Its combination of technology-driven exhibits and creative public engagement activities makes tax awareness accessible, enjoyable, and easy to understand.

Key Features of the GST & Customs Pavilion

1. Onsite Helpdesks for Real-Time Assistance

Eight dedicated helpdesks staffed by domain specialists from:

GST

Customs

GST Network (GSTN)

ICEGATE

CPGRAMS

Visitors can seek assistance on: ✔ GST registration ✔ Refunds ✔ Return filing ✔ Grievances ✔ Import–export procedures ✔ Trade facilitation

These helpdesks help taxpayers clarify doubts instantly and understand best compliance practices.

2. Multilingual Educational Content

To broaden outreach, the pavilion features educational videos explaining GST and Customs processes in 10 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. This initiative ensures inclusivity and helps taxpayers across India understand new reforms with ease.

Topics covered include:

How to file GST returns

How to claim refunds

Import and export clearance procedures

E-way bills and compliance

Rights and responsibilities of taxpayers

3. Digital and Interactive Displays

The pavilion’s digital installations showcase: ✔ Major policy milestones ✔ Achievements under the GST regime ✔ Customs modernisation and paperless processes ✔ Tech-enabled systems such as:

Automated return filing

AI-based risk management

Faceless assessment

Real-time cargo tracking

These displays highlight CBIC’s journey toward a transparent, efficient, and digitally empowered tax ecosystem.

4. Public Engagement, Quizzes & Entertainment Activities

To make tax awareness fun and engaging, the pavilion includes: 🎩 Magic shows 🎭 Puppet shows ❓ Live quizzes 🖼 Caricature artists 🎮 Virtual Reality games 📸 Selfie corners

Visitors also receive brochures and leaflets on GST, Customs processes, trade facilitation measures, and taxpayer services.

5. Youth Awareness and Career Guidance

The pavilion showcases the wide range of career opportunities in CBIC, inspiring students to explore future roles in:

Customs administration

GST operations

Law enforcement

Data analytics

Trade facilitation

Public service

By engaging youth, CBIC aims to promote awareness about its nation-building role in regulating trade and generating revenue for national development.

A Window into India’s Evolving Indirect Tax Landscape

Open for the entire duration of IITF, the pavilion offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore India’s fast-evolving tax system and understand how CBIC is working toward a digital, transparent, fair, and efficient tax administration.

The initiative reinforces CBIC’s commitment to:

Citizen empowerment

Ease of compliance

Transparency

Promotion of legitimate trade

National economic growth

With “Next-Gen GST,” the government aims to shape a future-ready system that encourages innovation, simplifies compliance, and supports a thriving business environment.