CBIC Unveils ‘Next-Gen GST’ Pavilion at IITF 2025 to Boost Tax Awareness
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) unveiled its state-of-the-art GST & Customs Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The pavilion, inaugurated by CBIC Chairman Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal along with senior Board Members, highlights India’s ongoing transformation towards a simplified, digitised and citizen-centric tax administration.
The pavilion’s theme, “Next-Gen GST: सरल कर, खुशहाल राष्ट्र”, reflects the government’s commitment to streamlining tax processes, reducing compliance burdens, and empowering taxpayers while contributing to the broader national vision of “एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत” — the central theme of IITF 2025.
A New Era of Tax Governance: Simplified, Technology-Driven, Citizen-Focused
In his inaugural address, Shri Agarwal emphasised GST’s remarkable progress since its introduction and the Customs department’s move towards modern, paperless, and tech-enabled workflows. He highlighted that “Next-Gen GST” reforms are anchored in three major pillars:
-
Structural Reforms for long-term stability and efficiency
-
Rate Rationalisation to make essential goods and services more affordable
-
Ease of Living & Ease of Doing Business through user-friendly compliance systems
These reforms aim to build a tax ecosystem that benefits consumers through lower tax burdens while making compliance quicker and more intuitive for businesses.
Shri Agarwal also highlighted that the pavilion has been built to communicate the initiatives under GST Bachat Utsav, enabling visitors to understand how they can maximise savings and benefit from new GST provisions.
A Word of Caution Against Fraud
The Chairman urged visitors to remain vigilant and avoid sharing identity documents with unauthorised persons. He warned against fraudulent practices often conducted under the guise of GST or Customs assistance, reminding citizens to rely only on official platforms and verified helplines.
A National Platform for Engagement, Awareness and Learning
The GST & Customs Pavilion at IITF 2025 serves as an interactive public interface, engaging taxpayers, students, industry players, exporters, importers, and the general public. The pavilion showcases CBIC’s initiatives to simplify tax systems, enhance transparency, and strengthen service delivery.
Its combination of technology-driven exhibits and creative public engagement activities makes tax awareness accessible, enjoyable, and easy to understand.
Key Features of the GST & Customs Pavilion
1. Onsite Helpdesks for Real-Time Assistance
Eight dedicated helpdesks staffed by domain specialists from:
-
GST
-
Customs
-
GST Network (GSTN)
-
ICEGATE
-
CPGRAMS
Visitors can seek assistance on: ✔ GST registration ✔ Refunds ✔ Return filing ✔ Grievances ✔ Import–export procedures ✔ Trade facilitation
These helpdesks help taxpayers clarify doubts instantly and understand best compliance practices.
2. Multilingual Educational Content
To broaden outreach, the pavilion features educational videos explaining GST and Customs processes in 10 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. This initiative ensures inclusivity and helps taxpayers across India understand new reforms with ease.
Topics covered include:
-
How to file GST returns
-
How to claim refunds
-
Import and export clearance procedures
-
E-way bills and compliance
-
Rights and responsibilities of taxpayers
3. Digital and Interactive Displays
The pavilion’s digital installations showcase: ✔ Major policy milestones ✔ Achievements under the GST regime ✔ Customs modernisation and paperless processes ✔ Tech-enabled systems such as:
-
Automated return filing
-
AI-based risk management
-
Faceless assessment
-
Real-time cargo tracking
These displays highlight CBIC’s journey toward a transparent, efficient, and digitally empowered tax ecosystem.
4. Public Engagement, Quizzes & Entertainment Activities
To make tax awareness fun and engaging, the pavilion includes: 🎩 Magic shows 🎭 Puppet shows ❓ Live quizzes 🖼 Caricature artists 🎮 Virtual Reality games 📸 Selfie corners
Visitors also receive brochures and leaflets on GST, Customs processes, trade facilitation measures, and taxpayer services.
5. Youth Awareness and Career Guidance
The pavilion showcases the wide range of career opportunities in CBIC, inspiring students to explore future roles in:
-
Customs administration
-
GST operations
-
Law enforcement
-
Data analytics
-
Trade facilitation
-
Public service
By engaging youth, CBIC aims to promote awareness about its nation-building role in regulating trade and generating revenue for national development.
A Window into India’s Evolving Indirect Tax Landscape
Open for the entire duration of IITF, the pavilion offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore India’s fast-evolving tax system and understand how CBIC is working toward a digital, transparent, fair, and efficient tax administration.
The initiative reinforces CBIC’s commitment to:
-
Citizen empowerment
-
Ease of compliance
-
Transparency
-
Promotion of legitimate trade
-
National economic growth
With “Next-Gen GST,” the government aims to shape a future-ready system that encourages innovation, simplifies compliance, and supports a thriving business environment.
