Crackdown on Separatist: Property Seized in Pulwama

In a significant move to dismantle secessionist networks, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have attached the property of separatist Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh. The property, which includes a residential house and four marlas of land, was seized on Friday as confirmed by local police.

Sheikh, a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, is currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The action follows directives from the Court of Additional Sessions Pulwama, under the purview of the Special Court of the NIA Act.

This seizure marks a notable step towards curbing unlawful activities and addressing national security threats, police representatives have stated. The move was executed following due legal approval and as part of a registered case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.