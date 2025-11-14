Left Menu

Crackdown on Separatist: Property Seized in Pulwama

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have seized the property of separatist Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, presently in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The seizure, following legal orders, aims to disrupt secessionist activities linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, according to police statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:30 IST
Crackdown on Separatist: Property Seized in Pulwama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to dismantle secessionist networks, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have attached the property of separatist Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh. The property, which includes a residential house and four marlas of land, was seized on Friday as confirmed by local police.

Sheikh, a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, is currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The action follows directives from the Court of Additional Sessions Pulwama, under the purview of the Special Court of the NIA Act.

This seizure marks a notable step towards curbing unlawful activities and addressing national security threats, police representatives have stated. The move was executed following due legal approval and as part of a registered case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

 Global
2
People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJP in successive elections: BJP chief Nadda at party HQs.

People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJ...

 India
3
Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

 Global
4
Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM Nitish Kumar's good governance: BJP chief Nadda.

Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM N...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025