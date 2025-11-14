Left Menu

Mystery in Palghar: Unidentified Woman Found Dead

An unidentified woman's body was discovered in Savaroli, Palghar district. Authorities registered it as a murder case and are working to determine her identity. The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found on Thursday. The police await a post-mortem report to advance their investigation.

14-11-2025
An investigation is underway in Palghar district following the discovery of the body of an unidentified woman. The police have classified the case as murder.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found deceased on Thursday in the Savaroli area, according to a Talasari police station official.

Authorities are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination and are actively working to uncover the mystery behind her identity and death.

