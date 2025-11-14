Court Upholds Justice: 10-Year Sentence for Sex Offender
A special court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy with moderate intellectual disability in Mumbai. The victim's testimony, deemed natural and truthful, led to the conviction. The court emphasized the aggravated nature of the offense against a vulnerable minor.
A special court in Mumbai has issued a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy suffering from a moderate intellectual disability. The incident, which occurred on November 16, 2022, was revealed after the victim's mother noticed unusual stains on his clothes.
Special court judge P N Rao, presiding over the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, praised the victim's ability to understand questions and provide coherent answers, certifying his competency as a witness. The victim's consistent testimony, unmarred during cross-examination, was characterized as 'natural' with a 'ring of truth.'
Highlighting the aggravated nature of the crime due to the victim's vulnerable condition, the court ruled out any leniency for the perpetrator. The conviction was filed promptly following a police report lodged by the victim's family at the Kanjurmarg police station.
