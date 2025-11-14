Dr. Adil Ahmed: Under Scrutiny Amid Terror Links Allegations
Dr. Adil Ahmed, connected to the Delhi blast investigation, was scrutinized by the Anti-Terrorism Squad at his former workplace in Saharanpur. Amid allegations of terror links, including possible connections to Jaish-e-Mohammed, officials are probing his past behaviors and activities. The inquiry expanded after discovering travel records preceding the explosion.
In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad visited a private hospital to gather information about Dr. Adil Ahmed, a figure now under close scrutiny following a deadly car explosion in Delhi.
Dr. Adil was linked to a flight from Srinagar to Delhi days before the incident. With ramifications echoed in national security concerns, his professional conduct at the Saharanpur hospital has become central to ongoing investigations.
Described by colleagues as quiet yet professional, Dr. Adil faces allegations of connections to the terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, possibly facilitating logistics for them. The investigative net widens as agencies dig deeper into his network and activities.
