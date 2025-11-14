Dr. Adil Ahmed: Under Scrutiny Amid Terror Links Allegations

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad visited a private hospital to gather information about Dr. Adil Ahmed, a figure now under close scrutiny following a deadly car explosion in Delhi.

Dr. Adil was linked to a flight from Srinagar to Delhi days before the incident. With ramifications echoed in national security concerns, his professional conduct at the Saharanpur hospital has become central to ongoing investigations.

Described by colleagues as quiet yet professional, Dr. Adil faces allegations of connections to the terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, possibly facilitating logistics for them. The investigative net widens as agencies dig deeper into his network and activities.

