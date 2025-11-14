IGNCA Hosts Workshop Showcasing Historic Khambhat Bead-Making Craft Heritage

The National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM), implemented by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), successfully organised a two-day lecture series and hands-on workshop on the “Art of Bead-Making Craft of Khambhat, Gujarat” under its flagship cultural initiative Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar (MGMD). Held on 13–14 November at IGNCA, New Delhi, the programme brought together scholars, archaeologists, master craftsmen, researchers, students, and craft enthusiasts to explore the deep historical roots and ongoing relevance of one of India’s oldest continuing craft traditions.

A Celebration of India’s Oldest Bead-Making Legacy

The workshop examined the bead-making traditions of Khambhat (Cambay), Gujarat, widely regarded as the world’s oldest centre for stone bead production. Scholars highlighted that the craft traces its lineage back to the Harappan civilisation, with the region continuing to produce exquisite agate, carnelian, and semi-precious stone beads using time-honoured techniques.

The programme offered an exceptional platform to understand how the craft has evolved technologically and culturally while maintaining continuity with ancient artisanal practices that exemplify India’s cultural resilience.

Inaugural Session: Strengthening India’s Cultural Mapping Mission

The inaugural session on 13th November was presided over by Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA. He reaffirmed NMCM’s ongoing commitment to documenting, revitalising, and promoting India’s cultural richness. Dr. Joshi highlighted the achievements of the MGMD Portal, launched in 2023, which has already mapped over six lakh villages, recording:

Oral histories and oral traditions

Local festivals and fairs

Regional art and craft forms

Traditional attire and lifestyles

Cultural landmarks and community practices

He emphasised that this unprecedented cultural mapping exercise not only preserves intangible heritage but also boosts local pride, rural participation, and cultural economies across India.

Day Two: Exploring Opportunities for Craft Revival

The second day of the workshop convened under the chairmanship of Dr. Ramesh C. Gaur, Dean (Administration) and Head of the Kalanidhi Division, IGNCA. He elaborated on NMCM’s future strategies to support bead-making and similar crafts as sustainable economic enterprises, especially within craft-based communities of Gujarat.

Dr. Gaur reiterated that the MGMD Portal is emerging as one of India’s most expansive cultural preservation platforms, offering policymakers, researchers, and artisans a central resource for knowledge-sharing and cultural revival.

Insights from Scholars: Craft, Archaeology, and Technology

Mission Vision and Cultural Integration

Earlier in the welcome address, Dr. Mayank Shekhar, Mission Director, NMCM, outlined how the Mission aims to integrate cultural documentation with long-term development planning. He emphasised that understanding a community’s cultural identity is central to fostering grassroots development.

Keynote Address: Interlacing Craft, Culture & Technology

The keynote lecture was delivered by Prof. Alok Kumar Kanungo of IIT Gandhinagar, an expert in Harappan archaeology and material culture. His talk, “Indian Stone Beads: Interlacing Craft, Culture, and Technology,” traced the bead-making tradition of Khambhat back to the Indus Valley Civilization, highlighting:

Early experimentation with drilling and polishing

Sophisticated lapidary techniques

The role of bead production in ancient society, trade, and economic organisation

Continuities between Harappan techniques and modern-day craftsmanship

His fieldwork-rich presentation connected archaeological evidence with living artisanal traditions.

Special Address: Harappan Heritage of Gujarat

Renowned archaeologist Prof. Ajith Prasad from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda delivered a special address on “Harappan Stone Beads and Gujarat.” He spoke about the region’s historical significance as a hub of bead manufacturing, enriched by ancient mining networks, trade routes, technological innovation, and large-scale craft production.

Craft Demonstration: From Harappan Tools to Modern Hands

A highlight of the two-day workshop was the live demonstration by National Award-winning master craftsman Shri Anwar Hussain Sheikh and his team from Khambhat. Participants witnessed the entire bead-making process, including:

Stone selection and preparation

Hand-drilling using traditional tools

Shaping, smoothing, and polishing

Finishing techniques inherited from Harappan artisans

Participants were also invited to try bead-making themselves, offering a rare hands-on experience in one of the oldest artisanal crafts known to humankind.

Preserving the Past, Empowering the Present

The NMCM emphasised that studying Harappan bead-making technologies provides invaluable insights into India’s ancient craftsmanship and cultural evolution. Bridging archaeological research with contemporary craft knowledge ensures that India's millennia-old traditions thrive within modern society.

Through initiatives like this workshop, NMCM aims to:

Strengthen documentation of traditional crafts

Support cultural revival in rural communities

Build sustainable craft-based livelihoods

Encourage youth participation in heritage practices

Foster pride in India’s living cultural legacy

Building a Future for India’s Cultural Heritage

The two-day programme concluded with a shared commitment to preserve and promote India’s rich bead-making heritage. Participants left with renewed appreciation for the deep cultural roots and technological skill inherent in India’s craft traditions.

IGNCA reaffirmed that the NMCM and MGMD initiatives will continue to serve as national platforms that bridge research, community craft practices, and cultural policy, ensuring that India's intangible heritage is passed on to future generations.