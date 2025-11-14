Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision: Inclusion Efforts Intensify
In Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission has distributed over 5.62 crore enumeration forms, covering 87.66% of the state's electorate. The CPI(M) has urged the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure all eligible individuals are included. The ongoing revision aims to update electoral rolls effectively.
The Election Commission of Tamil Nadu is making significant strides in updating its electoral rolls, with over 5.62 crore enumeration forms distributed to voters. This covers 87.66% of the state's electors, according to a statement from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.
The commission's efforts to update the electorate list ahead of forthcoming elections have received attention from political parties. The DMK's ally, CPI(M), has actively engaged in the process by urging authorities to ensure that all eligible individuals are included in the updated rolls.
CPI(M)'s state secretary, P Shanmugam, along with state committee member I Arumuga Nainar, met with CEO Archana Patnaik. They emphasized the urgency of the ongoing revision exercise and the importance of immediate steps to guarantee comprehensive voter inclusion.
