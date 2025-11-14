Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case
A local court recently convicted 25 individuals involved in a 2005 cow slaughter and police firing incident. The case dates back to May 2, 2005, in Akbarpur and Kamalpur forest areas. Following lengthy legal proceedings, a verdict was reached with sentencing scheduled for November 17.
On Friday, a local court rendered a verdict in a long-standing case, convicting 25 individuals for their involvement in a cow slaughter incident and subsequent attack on police personnel in 2005.
The incident occurred on May 2, 2005, in the Akbarpur and Kamalpur forest areas, where a group was allegedly engaged in cattle slaughter. Acting on a tip-off, police intervened and faced gunfire from two individuals attempting to evade arrest.
Following a comprehensive investigation, 30 people were charged under the Gangsters Act. Special Judge Chandravijay Shrinett delivered the conviction, with sentencing set for November 17.
