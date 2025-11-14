Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

On Friday, a local court rendered a verdict in a long-standing case, convicting 25 individuals for their involvement in a cow slaughter incident and subsequent attack on police personnel in 2005.

The incident occurred on May 2, 2005, in the Akbarpur and Kamalpur forest areas, where a group was allegedly engaged in cattle slaughter. Acting on a tip-off, police intervened and faced gunfire from two individuals attempting to evade arrest.

Following a comprehensive investigation, 30 people were charged under the Gangsters Act. Special Judge Chandravijay Shrinett delivered the conviction, with sentencing set for November 17.

