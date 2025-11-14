Left Menu

Software Engineer's Arrest Exposes Al-Qaeda Links: Judicial Custody till November 28

Zubair Hangargekar, a software engineer, was remanded in judicial custody by a Pune court amid allegations linking him to banned terror outfits like Al Qaeda. The Maharashtra ATS cited evidence such as international contacts and radical materials, urging further investigation into his activities and potential radicalisation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:32 IST
  • India

A Pune court ordered software engineer Zubair Hangargekar to remain in judicial custody until November 28. The decision follows his arrest by the Maharashtra ATS, which alleges his ties to banned groups including Al Qaeda and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

The ATS requested the court to keep Hangargekar in custody, citing the need for further analysis of evidence. During searches, authorities discovered an old phone with international contacts that sparked further concerns about his affiliations.

Investigations revealed Hangargekar's actions, such as delivering aggressive religious discourses and possessing radical materials, raising alarms. Details about constructing explosive devices were among the seized items, intensifying the case against him. Authorities continue to examine these findings to determine the full scope of his radicalisation activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

