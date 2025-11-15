Blast at Nowgam Police Station Highlights 'White-Collar' Terror Concerns

An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir has raised security concerns. The blast occurred while officers were examining explosive materials linked to a sophisticated terror module case.

The explosive materials, amounting to 360 kilograms, were confiscated from Faridabad and tied to Dr. Muzzamil Ganaie, one of the eight suspects in custody.

Authorities continue to investigate the extent of the terror plot, with questions lingering about the explosive materials' storage and handling at the police station.

