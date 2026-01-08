Left Menu

Faridabad gangrape survivor identifies two accused during identification parade

A 25-year-old woman, who was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving vehicle here last month, has identified both the accused during a test identification parade, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:07 IST
A 25-year-old woman, who was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving vehicle here last month, has identified both the accused during a test identification parade, police said on Thursday. A senior officer said the police have got enough evidence in the case and will file a chargesheet against the accused soon.

The test identification parade of the accused was conducted on Wednesday in the presence of a duty magistrate. The victim identified both of them, the officer said.

The survivor was discharged from hospital a week after her horrific assault on Tuesday. The woman, a mother of three children, was allegedly gang-raped by the two accused in a moving ambulance in Faridabad after offering her a lift in the early hours of December 30 last year.

After being raped, the victim was thrown out of the speeding vehicle by the accused near Raja Chowk in Faridabad, causing serious head and facial injuries. She was taken to the hospital, said police.

The two accused, one from Mathura and the other from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, have since been arrested and sent to judicial custody. An investigating officer had earlier confirmed that the accused used to work as a driver and helper on the ambulance of a private hospital.

An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station on a statement of the victim's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

