Faridabad Police bust fake call centre in Delhi, 4 held

Faridabad Police have busted a fake call centre operating from Delhi and arrested four people, including two telecallers, in connection with a credit card fraud case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused appeared in a city court on Thursday, which sent one of the them into judicial custody while the other three are on a five-day police remand, they said.

Police said that on November 27 last year, a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony filed a complaint after being defrauded of Rs 18,000. The victim received a call from an unknown caller who, under the guise of increasing his credit card limit, deceived him into submitting his card details through a fraudulent link.

Following the complaint, the cybercrime police station in Ballabgarh lodged an FIR, they added.

During the investigation, the police team busted a fake call centre operating from a rented flat in Sector 19 of the Dwarka area in Delhi and arrested the four accused on Wednesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Aakash (25), the call centre owner, and his associates Tarang (32), Suraj (20), and Siddhant (23), all residents of Delhi, the officials said.

''During interrogation, police said Akash ran the operation from a rented flat in Sector 19, Dwarka, Delhi. Tarang supplied fake SIM cards and data, while Suraj and Siddhant worked as telecallers,'' Yashpal Yadav, the spokesperson of Faridabad police, said.

''Tarang and Akash are 12th pass, Suraj is an 11th pass, while Siddhant is a B.Com graduate. Suraj was sent to judicial custody, while the other three remain under police remand for further interrogation'', he added.

