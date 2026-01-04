Left Menu

Haryana Women's Commission Demands Justice for Faridabad Gang-Rape Survivor

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana state commission for women has taken swift action in response to the brutal gang-rape of a 25-year-old woman in Faridabad. Commission Chair Renu Bhatia has demanded a comprehensive report from Faridabad police on the incident and the steps taken so far.

The victim, being treated by Dr. Amit Yadav, underwent facial surgery and is in stable condition. Plans are underway for another surgery to repair a fractured shoulder. The incident occurred when the victim was misled by two suspects offering her a lift under false pretenses.

The suspects, hailing from Mathura and Jhansi, have been arrested and are in judicial custody. The victim remains hospitalized as authorities prepare for further legal proceedings and investigations into the heinous crime.

