British Basketball Faces Financial Crunch Amidst BBF Liquidation

The British Basketball Federation (BBF) has decided to cease operations and proceed with liquidation following an unexpected financial crisis. The federation announced on Friday that a dramatic drop in income and unforeseen expenses made it impossible to meet financial obligations.

The BBF is working with insolvency experts Begbies Traynor to manage the liquidation process. Despite the setback, the immediate objective is to ensure the Great Britain national teams continue to compete internationally, the federation confirmed.

FIBA, the international governance body for basketball, has promised support to stabilize the British basketball infrastructure, and domestic bodies remain committed to maintaining the national teams' presence on the world stage. Meanwhile, UK Sport reassured that funding for certain basketball programs remains secure.

