Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

In a tense operation, Haitian police clashed with gang members, leading to the death of seven individuals and the destruction of a helicopter, authorities reported. This confrontation unfolded on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, emphasizing the strained relations between law enforcement and criminal groups.

Following a suspected malfunction, the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in the Croix des Bouquets area. To prevent gang recovery, officers set the aircraft ablaze. Social media footage later showed gang members celebrating near the helicopter wreckage.

Gang violence in Haiti has surged, with organized groups like Viv Ansanm controlling significant territories and terrorizing civilians. While the U.N. supports a Kenyan-led mission to combat these gangs, challenges such as understaffing and underfunding persist.