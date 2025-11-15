Anil Vij Takes Strong Stance in Grievance Committee Row

An intense altercation erupted during a District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Kaithal, Haryana, where Transport Minister Anil Vij clashed with police officials over negligence of state directives.

Vij, chairing the meeting, criticized police for ignoring his directive to register a Zero FIR in a fraud case, demanding immediate compliance.

The minister directed strict adherence to grievance procedures, ordering action on multiple cases, spotlighting accountability issues within local law enforcement.

