Anil Vij Takes Strong Stance in Grievance Committee Row

At a District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Kaithal, Haryana, Minister Anil Vij clashed with police officials over their failure to follow directives. Vij demanded immediate action, including registering Zero FIRs. The altercation spotlighted issues of police compliance and accountability within the state's grievance process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 08:55 IST
Anil Vij Takes Strong Stance in Grievance Committee Row
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

An intense altercation erupted during a District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Kaithal, Haryana, where Transport Minister Anil Vij clashed with police officials over negligence of state directives.

Vij, chairing the meeting, criticized police for ignoring his directive to register a Zero FIR in a fraud case, demanding immediate compliance.

The minister directed strict adherence to grievance procedures, ordering action on multiple cases, spotlighting accountability issues within local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

