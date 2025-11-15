Tragic Explosion Exposes Hidden Terror Module in Nowgam
An explosion at Nowgam police station resulted in nine deaths and 27 injuries. The blast occurred during the extraction of explosive samples linked to a terror module investigation. The unstable chemicals were recovered from Dr. Muzammil Ganaie's rented residence, unraveling a larger conspiracy involving posters and multiple arrests.
A devastating explosion tore through the Nowgam police station, claiming nine lives and injuring 27 individuals, officials reported on Saturday. The incident occurred while authorities handled explosives seized during a 'white-collar' terror module investigation.
The explosion, which took place Friday night, resulted in the deaths of forensic scientists, revenue officials, police photographers, and a State Investigation Agency member. The unstable chemicals, transported from Faridabad, were stored at the police station as part of the 360 kg cache confiscated from Dr. Muzammil Ganaie's residence.
The large blast not only caused fatalities but also damaged the police station building, obstructing immediate rescue efforts due to subsequent smaller explosions. This incident was pivotal in unveiling a covert terror conspiracy leading to numerous arrests.
