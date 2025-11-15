Left Menu

Shockwaves Through Red Fort: Inside the Deadly Blast

A shocking CCTV footage from Red Fort metro station captures the moments before and after a car blast that killed 13 people. The intense explosion shook the structure, prompting passengers to seek safety and highlighting the blast's far-reaching impact. Investigation and security reviews are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:56 IST
Shockwaves Through Red Fort: Inside the Deadly Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A CCTV footage from inside Red Fort metro station reveals crucial moments surrounding the car blast that claimed 13 lives, an official disclosed. The explosion near a traffic signal sent shockwaves through the station, visibly rattling objects and passengers.

As the blast reverberated, some commuters instinctively moved deeper into the station for safety. Officials noted that these visuals are under scrutiny to gauge the blast's intensity and its broader impact on the area.

The Lal Quila station remains closed, with daily updates from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Security teams are analyzing multiple CCTV feeds to construct a complete timeline leading to the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

 India
2
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
3
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
4
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025