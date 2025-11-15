Shockwaves Through Red Fort: Inside the Deadly Blast
A shocking CCTV footage from Red Fort metro station captures the moments before and after a car blast that killed 13 people. The intense explosion shook the structure, prompting passengers to seek safety and highlighting the blast's far-reaching impact. Investigation and security reviews are ongoing.
A CCTV footage from inside Red Fort metro station reveals crucial moments surrounding the car blast that claimed 13 lives, an official disclosed. The explosion near a traffic signal sent shockwaves through the station, visibly rattling objects and passengers.
As the blast reverberated, some commuters instinctively moved deeper into the station for safety. Officials noted that these visuals are under scrutiny to gauge the blast's intensity and its broader impact on the area.
The Lal Quila station remains closed, with daily updates from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Security teams are analyzing multiple CCTV feeds to construct a complete timeline leading to the explosion.
