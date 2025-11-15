Left Menu

Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station: Nine Dead, 32 Injured

A massive explosion at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in nine deaths and 32 injuries. Police chief Nalin Prabhat clarified it was accidental and not sabotage, involving explosives from a 'white collar terror module' case. Investigation and aid efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:08 IST
Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station: Nine Dead, 32 Injured
  • Country:
  • India

An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir has tragically taken the lives of nine people, with 32 others injured, according to police chief Nalin Prabhat.

The blast, occurring late last night, was linked to explosives from a 'white collar terror module' transported there from Haryana's Faridabad, ruled out as sabotage by authorities.

Investigative and recovery operations are underway, with police assisting affected families and determining extensive damage as they proceed with forensic examinations at the blast site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

