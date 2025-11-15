Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station: Nine Dead, 32 Injured

An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir has tragically taken the lives of nine people, with 32 others injured, according to police chief Nalin Prabhat.

The blast, occurring late last night, was linked to explosives from a 'white collar terror module' transported there from Haryana's Faridabad, ruled out as sabotage by authorities.

Investigative and recovery operations are underway, with police assisting affected families and determining extensive damage as they proceed with forensic examinations at the blast site.

