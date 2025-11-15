Life Sentences in Maharashtra Mob Lynching Case

In a significant verdict, a court in Maharashtra's Thane district has handed down life sentences to three men involved in a tragic mob lynching incident. The case centered around the brutal killing of Surajbhan Omprakash Soni, who was wrongfully suspected of theft and beaten to death.

Judge V G Mohite found the accused guilty of charges including murder and intentional insult, sentencing Ramtej alias Gavya Rama Yadav, Amarjeet alias Chabi Bindraprasad Gupta, and Chirag alias Kalya Shobhnath Thakur. The court noted the crime's gravity but spared one accused, Shivkumar alias Lala Binder Lodh, due to a lack of conclusive evidence.

Prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar presented ten witnesses to support the conviction. Videos showing the cruelty of the act played a critical role in the court's decision. Despite the accused's youth and family responsibilities, the judge prioritized the crime's severity over possible leniency.

