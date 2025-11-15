Left Menu

Life Sentences in Maharashtra Mob Lynching Case

A court in Thane, Maharashtra, has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for mob lynching a man suspected of theft. The incident, which highlighted gravity and cruelty, led to the death of Surajbhan Omprakash Soni. One accused was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a court in Maharashtra's Thane district has handed down life sentences to three men involved in a tragic mob lynching incident. The case centered around the brutal killing of Surajbhan Omprakash Soni, who was wrongfully suspected of theft and beaten to death.

Judge V G Mohite found the accused guilty of charges including murder and intentional insult, sentencing Ramtej alias Gavya Rama Yadav, Amarjeet alias Chabi Bindraprasad Gupta, and Chirag alias Kalya Shobhnath Thakur. The court noted the crime's gravity but spared one accused, Shivkumar alias Lala Binder Lodh, due to a lack of conclusive evidence.

Prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar presented ten witnesses to support the conviction. Videos showing the cruelty of the act played a critical role in the court's decision. Despite the accused's youth and family responsibilities, the judge prioritized the crime's severity over possible leniency.

