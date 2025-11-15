Left Menu

Punjab Cracks Down on Gangster Laxity: SSP Suspended

The Punjab government has suspended Amritsar (Rural) SSP Maninder Singh for failing to take severe action against gangsters. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized zero tolerance for negligence. This marks significant disciplinary action from the AAP government amid criticism over law and order in the state.

The Punjab government has taken decisive action by suspending Amritsar (Rural) SSP Maninder Singh, who was accused of failing to address escalating gangster activities effectively. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that any laxity in dealing with criminals would not be tolerated.

This suspension represents a major move by the AAP-led administration against a high-ranking IPS officer, part of a broader effort to crack down on organized crime in the state. The government has been criticized by opposition parties over perceived lapses in maintaining law and order.

During the Tarn Taran bypoll campaign, AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, pledged to eliminate gangsterism from Punjab, warning those involved to exit the state within a week.

