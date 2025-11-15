Left Menu

Unmasking the Al Falah Network: Doctors Caught in Delhi's Terror Probe

Delhi Police detained three individuals, including two Al Falah University doctors, in connection with a car explosion near Red Fort. The detentions are part of a probe into a terror module suspected of using fertiliser for explosives. The investigation examines their links to Dr Muzammil Ganaie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:36 IST
Unmasking the Al Falah Network: Doctors Caught in Delhi's Terror Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Delhi Police's Special Cell, aided by central agencies, detained three individuals, including two doctors from Al Falah University, following a car explosion near Red Fort. The detentions took place during coordinated raids in Haryana.

Sources reveal that the detained doctors, Mohammad and Mustakim, were linked to Dr Muzammil Ganaie, arrested in the broader investigation of a 'white collar' terror module. Allegedly, they were also close to Dr Umar Nabi, connected to the incident.

Investigations revealed that on the day of the explosion, one doctor was in Delhi for an AIIMS interview. Meanwhile, other aspects of the probe include a man selling fertilisers illegally, with a noticed NPK fertiliser purchase of Rs 3 lakh, suspected for IED production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025