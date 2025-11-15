Unmasking the Al Falah Network: Doctors Caught in Delhi's Terror Probe

In a significant operation, Delhi Police's Special Cell, aided by central agencies, detained three individuals, including two doctors from Al Falah University, following a car explosion near Red Fort. The detentions took place during coordinated raids in Haryana.

Sources reveal that the detained doctors, Mohammad and Mustakim, were linked to Dr Muzammil Ganaie, arrested in the broader investigation of a 'white collar' terror module. Allegedly, they were also close to Dr Umar Nabi, connected to the incident.

Investigations revealed that on the day of the explosion, one doctor was in Delhi for an AIIMS interview. Meanwhile, other aspects of the probe include a man selling fertilisers illegally, with a noticed NPK fertiliser purchase of Rs 3 lakh, suspected for IED production.

