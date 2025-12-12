Left Menu

UNESCO Meet: A Historic Gathering Amidst Tight Security at Red Fort

In December, Delhi's Red Fort hosts the UNESCO meeting on Intangible Cultural Heritage. Heightened security follows a recent blast. Attendees include notable figures like India's External Affairs Minister. The event boosts cultural exchange and recognition, cementing Deepavali on UNESCO's heritage list. Trade in the area continues under watchful eyes.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 08:02 IST
UNESCO Meet: A Historic Gathering Amidst Tight Security at Red Fort
Amidst heightened security measures following a deadly blast in November, Delhi's historic Red Fort is the venue for a significant UNESCO session from December 8 to 13.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage event features prominent figures, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, marking Deepavali's inscription on UNESCO's heritage list.

The highly guarded gathering invites global delegates and media under strict accreditation, emphasizing the fort's cultural relevance while reviving memories of the past attack among local traders.

