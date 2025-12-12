Doctors Linked to Red Fort Blast Case Sent to Judicial Custody
A Delhi court has remanded three doctors and a preacher involved in the Red Fort blast case to 12 days of custody. The National Investigation Agency has arrested eight individuals, linked to a terrorist module, highlighting their roles in the conspiracy behind the November 10 attack.
In a significant development, a Delhi court has ordered three doctors and a preacher to remain in judicial custody for 12 days. They are linked to the Red Fort blast case, a shocking event that occurred on November 10.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been actively pursuing the case, resulting in a total of eight arrests so far. These individuals are alleged to have been part of a 'white-collar' terror module, initially uncovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The investigation has captured national attention, especially after the suspected terrorists, including the late Umar Un Nabi, sought to recruit a suicide bomber. Multiple searches are underway across states to track down additional suspects involved in the conspiracy.
