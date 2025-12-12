Left Menu

Doctors Linked to Red Fort Blast Case Sent to Judicial Custody

A Delhi court has remanded three doctors and a preacher involved in the Red Fort blast case to 12 days of custody. The National Investigation Agency has arrested eight individuals, linked to a terrorist module, highlighting their roles in the conspiracy behind the November 10 attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:53 IST
Doctors Linked to Red Fort Blast Case Sent to Judicial Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court has ordered three doctors and a preacher to remain in judicial custody for 12 days. They are linked to the Red Fort blast case, a shocking event that occurred on November 10.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been actively pursuing the case, resulting in a total of eight arrests so far. These individuals are alleged to have been part of a 'white-collar' terror module, initially uncovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The investigation has captured national attention, especially after the suspected terrorists, including the late Umar Un Nabi, sought to recruit a suicide bomber. Multiple searches are underway across states to track down additional suspects involved in the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Brown University as Gunman Opens Fire During Exams

Tragedy Strikes Brown University as Gunman Opens Fire During Exams

 United States
2
Goats Share Midday Meal with Children at Anganwadi Centre, Probe Initiated

Goats Share Midday Meal with Children at Anganwadi Centre, Probe Initiated

 India
3
No New Evidence in Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement with Epstein Case

No New Evidence in Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement with Epstein Case

 United Kingdom
4
Setback for DOJ: Evidence Return Ordered in Comey-Linked Case

Setback for DOJ: Evidence Return Ordered in Comey-Linked Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025