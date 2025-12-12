Doctors Linked to Red Fort Blast Case Sent to Judicial Custody

In a significant development, a Delhi court has ordered three doctors and a preacher to remain in judicial custody for 12 days. They are linked to the Red Fort blast case, a shocking event that occurred on November 10.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been actively pursuing the case, resulting in a total of eight arrests so far. These individuals are alleged to have been part of a 'white-collar' terror module, initially uncovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The investigation has captured national attention, especially after the suspected terrorists, including the late Umar Un Nabi, sought to recruit a suicide bomber. Multiple searches are underway across states to track down additional suspects involved in the conspiracy.

