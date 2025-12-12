Left Menu

UNESCO Celebrates Cultural Unity at Red Fort: A Global Heritage Forum

A UNESCO gathering at Delhi's Red Fort ended with the addition of 67 cultural heritage elements. The event highlighted cultural diversity worldwide, hosted delegates from nearly 80 countries, and set future agendas. The next session is planned for December 2026 in Xiamen, China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:53 IST
  • India

A momentous session at Delhi's Red Fort saw UNESCO integrate 67 new elements into its intangible cultural heritage lists. At the historic venue, delegates from around the globe gathered to discuss cultural diversity and heritage conservation.

The Red Fort, symbolizing rich Indian history, served as a fitting backdrop for the discussions. It marked the first UNESCO session of its kind in India, with participants reflecting on the cultural vibrancy and unity displayed during the event.

The meeting concluded with a declaration to bolster intangible heritage preservation amid global changes, setting the stage for the next session in Xiamen, China, scheduled for December 2026.

