UNESCO Celebrates Cultural Unity at Red Fort: A Global Heritage Forum

A momentous session at Delhi's Red Fort saw UNESCO integrate 67 new elements into its intangible cultural heritage lists. At the historic venue, delegates from around the globe gathered to discuss cultural diversity and heritage conservation.

The Red Fort, symbolizing rich Indian history, served as a fitting backdrop for the discussions. It marked the first UNESCO session of its kind in India, with participants reflecting on the cultural vibrancy and unity displayed during the event.

The meeting concluded with a declaration to bolster intangible heritage preservation amid global changes, setting the stage for the next session in Xiamen, China, scheduled for December 2026.