UNESCO ICH Committee session concludes at Red Fort, Deepavali wins global honour

The 20th Session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) concluded successfully at the Red Fort in New Delhi today, marking a significant milestone in global cultural cooperation. Addressing the closing session, Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, expressed India’s deep satisfaction at hosting the prestigious international meeting and reaffirmed the country’s long-standing commitment to protecting, promoting, and celebrating living heritage across the world.

Shri Aggarwal noted that the days of intensive deliberations and cultural interactions enabled delegates not only to engage deeply with the operational mechanisms of the 2003 Convention but also to experience India’s cultural richness, diversity, and inclusive traditions firsthand. He highlighted India’s civilisational understanding of culture as a shared and collective inheritance, guided by the ethos “संस्कृतेः रक्षणं, लोकस्य रक्षणम्”—protecting culture means protecting humanity.

A major highlight of the session was the inscription of Deepavali on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Secretary said the recognition of Deepavali—celebrated across India and in many parts of the world—symbolises light, hope, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil. Its inscription, he said, strengthens global recognition of India’s vibrant, living traditions and their universal message. He congratulated all Member States whose cultural elements were inscribed during this cycle.

Reflecting on the discussions, Shri Aggarwal emphasised that intangible cultural heritage plays a crucial role in sustaining communities, reinforcing social cohesion, and ensuring continuity of traditions. He observed that in an era marked by rapid globalisation, conflicts, and climate-related pressures, safeguarding living heritage has become even more critical to preserving cultural ecosystems worldwide.

The Secretary also noted growing interest among Member States in multinational nominations, acknowledging that many cultural traditions naturally transcend national boundaries. India welcomed this collaborative approach and affirmed its readiness to work jointly with other countries to develop transnational nominations in the years ahead.

Shri Aggarwal expressed gratitude to UNESCO, including Director-General Dr. Khaled El-Enany, India’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Secretary Ms. Fumiko Ohinata, Member States, accredited NGOs, cultural practitioners, and experts for their active participation and valuable contributions. He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of institutions under the Ministry of Culture—such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Archaeological Survey of India, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Sahitya Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi, National School of Drama, and Zonal Cultural Centres—for their role in organising and executing the session.

Concluding his address, Shri Aggarwal urged Member States to continue nurturing the spirit of global cultural unity. Quoting the Atharva Veda—“समानि व: वृणुते हृदयानि” (May our hearts choose the path of unity)—he said India looks forward to deepening cooperation and advancing shared global goals in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage for future generations.