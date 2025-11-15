Corruption Fugitive Nabbed: Former KSBC Employee Arrested

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) announced the arrest of Bennett T C, a former employee of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC), on charges of corruption. Bennett had been evading capture after being convicted in a graft case, according to officials.

Bennett T C, originating from Mamangalam, was serving as an assistant shop-in-charge at a KSBC liquor outlet in Kochi. He faced charges from the VACB for embezzling Rs 5.54 lakh from the store's revenue, leading to a stringent seven-year prison sentence issued by the Thrissur Vigilance Court.

Despite lodging an appeal with the Kerala High Court, Bennett's plea was rejected. Instead of surrendering, he went on the run. Acting on a tip-off, VACB officers apprehended him on Veekshanam Road. Following his arrest, Bennett was brought before the Thrissur Vigilance Court and placed into judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)