Tragedy at Nowgam Police Station: Urgent Call for Accountability

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed sorrow over a deadly explosion at Nowgam police station, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. The blast, linked to a terror probe, claimed nine lives and injured 32. Mirwaiz urged for transparency in the probe to ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:45 IST
Tragedy at Nowgam Police Station: Urgent Call for Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at Nowgam police station has claimed the lives of nine individuals and left 32 others injured, sending shockwaves through the community. The incident, described as accidental, occurred when a specialized team was handling a cache of explosives in connection with an ongoing terror investigation, police confirmed.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, expressed profound grief over the loss, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. He stressed the importance of accountability and transparency to prevent future mishandling of explosive materials.

"The public deserves full disclosure concerning the investigation's findings," Mirwaiz stated, offering prayers and condolences for those affected by the tragedy. The incident has sparked a call for rigorous measures to ensure safety in such operations.

