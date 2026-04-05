Illegal Arms Discovery at Bihar Madrasa Sparks Investigation
A pistol and cartridge were found at a madrasa in Bihar's East Champaran district. The police have detained three individuals for questioning. A special investigation team has been deployed, and forensic experts are aiding in the evidence collection to uncover further details about the discovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, police in Bihar's East Champaran district recovered a pistol and a cartridge from a madrasa's premises, according to officials.
Three individuals, including a madrasa cleric from Govindara locality, have been detained for questioning, stated SP Swarn Prabhat. A special investigation team, formed by the district police, raided the madrasa relying on specific intelligence reports.
Forensic experts have been engaged to aid the investigators in gathering evidence, Prabhat added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- police
- madrasa
- pistol
- cartridge
- investigation
- detention
- East Champaran
- forensic
- evidence
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Assures Thorough Investigation in Kharat CDR Leak Controversy
Revocation and Detention: Soleimani's Relatives Face U.S. Immigration Crackdown
Explosion Rocks Israel Centre in Netherlands: Investigation Underway
Arson Charges in London Spark Antisemitic Hate Crime Investigation
Contested Detention: The Case of Salah Sarsour and the Political Ramifications