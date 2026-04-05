Illegal Arms Discovery at Bihar Madrasa Sparks Investigation

On Sunday, police in Bihar's East Champaran district recovered a pistol and a cartridge from a madrasa's premises, according to officials.

Three individuals, including a madrasa cleric from Govindara locality, have been detained for questioning, stated SP Swarn Prabhat. A special investigation team, formed by the district police, raided the madrasa relying on specific intelligence reports.

Forensic experts have been engaged to aid the investigators in gathering evidence, Prabhat added.

(With inputs from agencies.)