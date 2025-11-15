Left Menu

Cyber Scammers Busted: A Tale of Deception in Digital Investment

The Delhi Police have arrested Sunil Kumar Reddy and Ayush Semwal in cases involving Rs 50 lakh cyber-fraud from online investment scams. They used fake investment platforms to deceive victims. With prompt action, Rs 5 lakh was refunded, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:49 IST
The Delhi Police arrested two individuals in connection to cyber-fraud cases amounting to over Rs 50 lakh, officials reported on Saturday. The suspects, Sunil Kumar Reddy and Ayush Semwal, targeted victims using deceptive online investment schemes.

Sunil Kumar Reddy, an MBA graduate from Andhra Pradesh, allegedly posed as an investment adviser, convincing a victim to transfer Rs 23.8 lakh through multiple transactions. Authorities swiftly froze all related bank accounts, recovering Rs 5 lakh which was returned to the complainant. Reddy was subsequently apprehended in Anantapur.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Ayush Semwal, a B.Com student from Uttar Pradesh, was charged with moving illicit funds through mule accounts. He reportedly sold bank accounts for commissions and was arrested in Noida. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

