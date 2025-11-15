Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

A devastating explosion at a police station in Indian Kashmir has left nine people dead and 27 injured. The blast occurred while confiscated explosives were being examined by police officers and forensic staff, according to Nalin Prabhat, director general of police for Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigations revealed that the explosion was accidental and not linked to any militant activity. The tragedy unfolded days after a separate car explosion in New Delhi, which resulted in eight fatalities and has been labeled a terrorist attack by the government.

The blast has added to the ongoing tension in the disputed Kashmir region, an area historically fraught with conflict between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, both of whom lay claim to the region.