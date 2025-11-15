Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors linked to a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The arrests followed coordinated raids in Haryana's Dhauj and Nuh areas. Investigators are examining their possible connection to a 'white collar terror module' and further interrogation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University, as part of an ongoing investigation into a car explosion near the Red Fort.

The arrests followed a series of coordinated raids conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the National Investigation Agency in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas.

Investigators are probing the detained individuals' links to a suspected 'white collar terror module' and their potential involvement in the wider conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

