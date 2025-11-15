Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University, as part of an ongoing investigation into a car explosion near the Red Fort.

The arrests followed a series of coordinated raids conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the National Investigation Agency in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas.

Investigators are probing the detained individuals' links to a suspected 'white collar terror module' and their potential involvement in the wider conspiracy.

