Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation
Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors linked to a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The arrests followed coordinated raids in Haryana's Dhauj and Nuh areas. Investigators are examining their possible connection to a 'white collar terror module' and further interrogation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University, as part of an ongoing investigation into a car explosion near the Red Fort.
The arrests followed a series of coordinated raids conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the National Investigation Agency in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas.
Investigators are probing the detained individuals' links to a suspected 'white collar terror module' and their potential involvement in the wider conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- Blast
- Detention
- Terror
- Investigation
- Doctors
- Red Fort
- Al Falah University
- NIA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Srinagar Blast Spurs Call for Anti-Terror Action
Medical Student Arrested for Alleged Terror Ties in Dramatic NIA Swoop
Doctor Detained in High-Profile Delhi Blast Investigation
Srinagar Blast Spurs Call for Stronger Anti-Terror Measures
Explosive Discovery: Uncovering a Terror Plot's Silent Arsenal