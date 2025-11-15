Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Wana Cadet College following a suicide bombing that injured six. He blames foreign orchestration and vows no negotiation with terrorists. The attack was linked to the banned TTP group. Restoration efforts for the college will be prioritized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a resolute stand against terrorism, Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the beleaguered Wana Cadet College on Saturday following a suicide attack that left six injured.
The minister engaged with tribal elders to understand the intricacies of the attack, which transpired in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's volatile South Waziristan district.
Naqvi affirmed that terrorism, reportedly supported from across borders, will not daunt Pakistan. He denounced the attackers and pledged full renovation of the college, stating that dialogues with terrorists are off the table.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats
Diplomatic Solidarity Against Terrorism: China Extends Condolences
House Demolitions: Questionable Strategy in Terrorism Fight
Effective Measures: Pakistani Forces Eliminate Terror Threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Political Firestorm: Giriraj Singh Clashes with Chidambaram over Terrorism Remarks