Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

In a resolute stand against terrorism, Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the beleaguered Wana Cadet College on Saturday following a suicide attack that left six injured.

The minister engaged with tribal elders to understand the intricacies of the attack, which transpired in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's volatile South Waziristan district.

Naqvi affirmed that terrorism, reportedly supported from across borders, will not daunt Pakistan. He denounced the attackers and pledged full renovation of the college, stating that dialogues with terrorists are off the table.

