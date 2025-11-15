Left Menu

Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Wana Cadet College following a suicide bombing that injured six. He blames foreign orchestration and vows no negotiation with terrorists. The attack was linked to the banned TTP group. Restoration efforts for the college will be prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:00 IST
Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a resolute stand against terrorism, Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the beleaguered Wana Cadet College on Saturday following a suicide attack that left six injured.

The minister engaged with tribal elders to understand the intricacies of the attack, which transpired in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's volatile South Waziristan district.

Naqvi affirmed that terrorism, reportedly supported from across borders, will not daunt Pakistan. He denounced the attackers and pledged full renovation of the college, stating that dialogues with terrorists are off the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

