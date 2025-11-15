Tragedy Strikes: A Tailor's Last Day at Work

In a tragic turn of events, Mohammad Shafi Parray, a 47-year-old tailor, lost his life in an accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station. He had been assisting police investigators in collecting samples from explosives seized in a recent bust of a 'white collar' terror module.

Parray, a devoted family man and community volunteer, was the sole breadwinner for his wife and three children. His untimely passing has left both his family and the local community in shock and mourning.

The neighborhood, still reeling from the tragedy, is urging the government to provide support for Parray's family, with calls for employment assistance for one of his children to help them sustain their livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)