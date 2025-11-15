Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: A Tailor's Last Day at Work

Mohammad Shafi Parray, a tailor who assisted police in collecting explosive samples, tragically died in an accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station. The sole family provider, Parray left behind his wife and three children. His community now seeks government support to help sustain his bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Mohammad Shafi Parray, a 47-year-old tailor, lost his life in an accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station. He had been assisting police investigators in collecting samples from explosives seized in a recent bust of a 'white collar' terror module.

Parray, a devoted family man and community volunteer, was the sole breadwinner for his wife and three children. His untimely passing has left both his family and the local community in shock and mourning.

The neighborhood, still reeling from the tragedy, is urging the government to provide support for Parray's family, with calls for employment assistance for one of his children to help them sustain their livelihood.

