Andhra Pradesh, NLDSL Partner to Build ULIP-Based Digital Logistics Ecosystem

In a significant push toward modernizing India’s supply-chain infrastructure, the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on 14 November 2025. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, underlining the strategic importance of the initiative.

The collaboration is aimed at digitizing Andhra Pradesh’s logistics ecosystem using the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP)—a transformative digital gateway that integrates logistics datasets from multiple government agencies through secure API-based connections. The project places Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of data-driven logistics management in India.

A Unified Digital Platform for Real-Time Logistics Visibility

At the heart of the partnership lies the creation of a comprehensive integrated digital logistics platform, designed to provide real-time visibility into the state’s logistics operations. This platform will cater to both government agencies and private stakeholders, offering live insights into freight movement, infrastructure utilization, operational bottlenecks, and performance metrics.

The new system will:

Improve inter-departmental coordination

Enhance logistics efficiency across key sectors

Enable predictive and data-backed decision-making

Reduce logistical delays and administrative complexities

Provide a unified view of the state’s supply-chain performance

By leveraging ULIP’s capabilities, Andhra Pradesh aims to streamline its logistics ecosystem and reinforce its position as a preferred investment destination with world-class infrastructure.

INCAP and NLDSL to Build an Integrated State Logistics Dashboard

The Government of Andhra Pradesh—operating through Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure Corporation (INCAP)—will work closely with NLDSL to build an Integrated Logistics Dashboard. This central monitoring tool will track key performance indicators (KPIs) across various state departments, including ports, roads, warehousing, industrial corridors, and multimodal networks.

The dashboard will generate:

Analytical insights for policymakers

Actionable reports for operational departments

High-level summaries for strategic planning

Deep-dive analytics to identify gaps and optimize resource allocation

These insights will support Andhra Pradesh in upgrading its logistics backbone, optimizing transport corridors, and improving last-mile connectivity—all in alignment with the National Logistics Policy (NLP).

MoU Signing Marks a Milestone in India’s Digital Supply-Chain Journey

The MoU was signed in the august presence of Shri Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO & MD of NICDC and Chairman of NLDSL. The agreement was formally executed by:

Shri C. V. Praveen Adithya, VC & MD, INCAP

Shri Takayuki Kano, CEO, NLDSL

The collaboration represents a major milestone in integrating advanced digital technologies with state-level logistics development. By adopting ULIP-driven solutions, Andhra Pradesh becomes one of the leading states championing digital supply-chain transformation, aligned with India’s national vision of creating efficient, transparent, and globally competitive logistics systems.

ULIP: India’s Most Comprehensive Logistics Data Gateway

ULIP has emerged as one of India’s most powerful digital logistics enablers. Through API-based integration, ULIP has:

Connected 44 systems across 11 ministries

Integrated 136 APIs

Covered more than 2,000 data fields

Enabled companies to create over 210 applications

Facilitated over 200 crore API transactions

These integrations support industries with real-time data on cargo movement, vehicle tracking, port operations, customs clearances, warehousing, and multimodal transport systems. ULIP is also being used by ministries and agencies such as Coal, Food Corporation of India (FCI), and various state governments to enhance governance through intelligent logistics insights.

Strengthening India’s Position as a Global Supply-Chain Leader

This partnership between NLDSL and the Andhra Pradesh government is expected to significantly elevate the state's logistics efficiency while contributing to India’s broader goal of becoming a global hub for modern, resilient, and sustainable supply-chain infrastructure. With ULIP at its core, the collaboration will drive:

Seamless trade facilitation

Faster cargo movement

Efficient multimodal transport integration

Reduced operational costs

Enhanced competitiveness for industries and MSMEs

By embracing data-driven logistics, Andhra Pradesh sets a benchmark for other states aiming to enhance their industrial corridor connectivity and logistics performance.