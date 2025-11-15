Crime Syndicate's Digital Footprint: The Shahdara Shooters

In a shocking revelation, Delhi police have arrested four individuals, among them three minors, linked to a brazen extortion syndicate operating in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area. This syndicate allegedly opened fire outside a restaurant to demand money, prompting authorities to act swiftly.

The accused include a 19-year-old suspected shooter, Manav, who allegedly fired shots to intimidate business owners. Notably, one of the minors was involved in running a social media group titled 'Shahdara Shooters', enhancing their fear factor by sharing criminal videos online.

Investigations revealed that the group was under the influence of a formidable extortion network led by Yogesh Sharma. Their modus operandi involved using internet-based calls for anonymity and documenting their assaults to invoke fear and submission among local establishments. Law enforcement has since intensified efforts to trace additional suspects and secure the weapons used in these assaults.

