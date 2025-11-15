Behind the Blast: Unraveling the Red Fort Explosion Mystery
Investigators are delving into the Red Fort blast that killed 13, scrutinizing vehicles and their drivers to piece together the event's timeline. Umar Nabi's involvement and potential accomplices are under investigation, with emphasis on possible connections to a 'white-collar terror module' that spans multiple states.
In the wake of a tragic explosion at Red Fort, investigators are meticulously analyzing the events leading up to the blast, which claimed 13 lives. Police are reviewing vehicle logs to reconstruct the timeline, emphasizing the need to identify potential accomplices.
Efforts focus on Umar Nabi, whose presence at the Sunehri Masjid parking area prior to the explosion is under scrutiny. Investigators are questioning drivers and vehicle owners to establish if Nabi acted alone or had assistance.
A broader investigation involves the alleged 'white-collar terror module' with ties across states. Authorities have raised alarm over untraceable doctors linked to Al Falah University, suggesting a potential wider network involved in the plot.
