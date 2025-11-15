Historic Peace Accord: Congo and M23 Reach Agreement in Qatar

In a significant development, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebels reached a peace framework in Doha, Qatar, this Saturday. The agreement, intended to end the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, was signed by representatives from both parties in the Qatari capital.

Following a series of offensives backed by Rwanda, which took them as far as Goma, M23 rebels have recently expanded their territorial control in Congo's North and South Kivu provinces. The conflict has tragically claimed thousands of lives and displaced many, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Qatar has played a pivotal role by hosting multiple rounds of direct negotiations since April. Although earlier dialogues focused on trust-building, recent talks achieved consensus on principles and provisional ceasefire monitoring, culminating in this framework agreement.

