Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Iran has seized an oil tanker flagged by the Marshall Islands as it navigated through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the transport of an illegal consignment. State media reported that the tanker, identified as the Talara, was carrying 30,000 tons of petrochemical products towards Singapore.

The Revolutionary Guard underscored the operation was executed post a court order, emphasizing it was to safeguard Iran's national interests. This seizure follows heightened tensions post a 12-day conflict with Israel, amid ongoing threats from Tehran to block the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The Talara was intercepted Friday, with reports indicating involvement of Iranian forces and a US drone monitoring the situation. Despite previous attacks linking Iran to maritime incidents, Tehran justifies its actions as defensive. This comes amidst historical tensions, compounded by US-Iran nuclear disagreements and regional conflicts.

