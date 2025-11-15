Left Menu

Rana Daggubati Faces SIT in Online Betting Controversy

Actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the SIT in Telangana regarding alleged promotion of an online betting app. The SIT, formed to investigate illegal betting activities under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, CID, aims to enforce the Telangana Gaming Act, 2017, which prohibits online betting.

Renowned actor Rana Daggubati was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Telangana on Saturday, as part of a probe into his alleged involvement in promoting an online betting application.

The Telangana government established the SIT under the oversight of the Additional Director General of Police, CID, to investigate and curb illegal online betting activities.

Reflecting on the situation, Daggubati commented on the necessity of correctly communicating messages about gaming apps amidst allegations that such platforms exploit users, leading to psychological and financial distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

