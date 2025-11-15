Jammu and Kashmir Police Crack Multi-State Cyber Fraud Ring

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered over Rs 2.27 crore after dismantling a sprawling multi-state cyber fraud operation. Authorities linked the fraud to 13 identified suspects, a police representative announced on Saturday.

The case originated after Khalid Hassan, a Dalpatian Mohalla resident, lodged a complaint on November 10 with the Nagrota police, following a suspicious request from his brother, Sajid Hassan, for a Rs 54 lakh loan. Khalid later discovered that over Rs 2 crore was illicitly withdrawn from their ICICI Securities account.

Investigations revealed the embezzled funds had been dispersed across multiple accounts managed by the suspects. Swift action by law enforcement, combined with court orders, enabled the recovery and return of the stolen assets. The accused reportedly conned victims by promising substantial returns on their investments.