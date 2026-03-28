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Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Rising Cybercrime Wave

Himachal Pradesh has experienced a significant increase in cyber fraud cases, with 585 incidents recorded over the past three years, involving over Rs 150 crore in fraudulent transactions. The state government is actively working to address this issue by arresting culprits, training officers, and implementing digital awareness programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Rising Cybercrime Wave
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Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a surge in cyber frauds, with 585 cases reported over the past three years, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed on Saturday. Transactions totaling over Rs 150 crore have been implicated, and bank officials' possible collusion has surfaced, leading to four arrests among them.

A total of 258 individuals have been arrested in connection to these frauds, with significant busts occurring in Solan, home to the Baddi industrial hub, and other districts like Kangra and Mandi. Data indicates a notable concentration of cases in urban areas.

In response, the state is prioritizing cybersecurity, deploying Cyber Help Desks statewide, and training 37 officers in specialized skills. Awareness campaigns at educational and community levels aim to stem unreported digital fraud instances, ensuring public engagement in tackling this pressing issue.

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