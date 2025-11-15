Assam’s Emerging Achievers Honoured as Sonowal Champions Youth-Led Progress

The 5th Biennial Son of the Soil Awards Assam 2025, hosted by Care Luit, marked a vibrant celebration of Assam’s inspiring talent and transformative contributions. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, conferred the prestigious ‘Sons of the Soil Emerging Achievers Award’ to five exceptional young achievers who reflect the evolving aspirations, creativity and resilience of the state.

This year’s awardees — Sukrita Baruah (Media & Communication), Sanghamitra Kalita (Entrepreneurship), Isharani Baruah (Sports), Himjyoti Talukdar (Art & Culture) and Dr. Debjani Borah (Conservation) — were recognised for their remarkable achievements, dedication to excellence and the fresh perspectives they bring to their respective fields. Their journeys embody Assam’s growing presence in national development narratives and highlight the state’s expanding influence across diverse disciplines.

Celebrating a Generation of Excellence

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the awards as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Assam’s youth. He emphasised that the recognition goes beyond individual achievements — it showcases a mindset rooted in aspiration, courage and disciplined hard work.

“The spirit of excellence and resilience has always defined the people of Assam,” Sonowal said. “These young achievers represent a progressive and confident generation committed to contributing to nation-building. Their success is a testament to what determination, courage and dedicated effort can achieve.”

A Call for Inspiration and Collective Progress

The Minister urged the youth of Assam and the Northeast to draw motivation from the awardees’ journeys. By showcasing dedication across different sectors — from journalism and entrepreneurship to sports, culture and conservation — the honourees highlight the vast opportunities available to the region’s youth.

“Each of today’s awardees has shown what is possible when one believes in their dreams and works tirelessly,” Sonowal noted. “Their discipline and perseverance should inspire young people to build a strong, self-reliant and dynamic society.”

Linking this spirit of ambition to the national vision, he reiterated the guiding philosophy articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. He stressed that development is meaningful only when it is inclusive, collaborative and rooted in shared values.

Honouring Lifelong Service and Impact

In addition to the Emerging Achievers, the ceremony also celebrated stalwarts who have made enduring contributions to Assam’s social and cultural landscape. The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to:

Arun Nath (Art & Culture)

Ravi Shankar Ravi (News–Media)

Mainuddin Ahmed (Sports)

Lakhimi Baruah (Entrepreneurship)

Simanta Das (Public Service)

Their decades of service have shaped institutions, nurtured communities and inspired future generations. Sonowal highlighted their role as torchbearers whose work has strengthened Assam’s identity and enriched its cultural and professional legacy.

The Social Sector Development Award was conferred on Dr. Alaka Sarma and Akshar Foundation for pioneering efforts in education, sustainability and community empowerment. Their initiatives continue to uplift marginalised sections and introduce innovative, child-centred models of learning.

Carrying Forward the Legacy of the Son of the Soil Awards

Since its inception in 2016, the Son of the Soil Awards have become a symbol of pride and a platform to highlight Assam’s talent and heritage. Organized by Care Luit, the awards aim to nurture a culture of recognition, aspiration and social responsibility.

Sonowal lauded the organisers for elevating Assamese excellence and encouraging individuals across the state to strive for greater heights. “Recognising excellence inspires more excellence. Such recognition builds confidence and creates a culture of aspiration,” he remarked.

Assam’s Vision for the Future

Concluding his address, Sonowal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering talent and supporting innovation-driven growth in Assam. He expressed confidence that the state will continue to contribute significantly to India’s development trajectory.

“With collective effort and vision, Assam will continue to rise. Together we will build a stronger India,” he said.

The 2025 ceremony thus stands as a powerful testament to Assam’s dynamic spirit — honouring those who have excelled and inspiring those who are yet to create their own legacy.